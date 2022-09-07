App at a glance: Sept. 6 – 10

This upcoming week’s forecast calls for gloomy weather, but that shouldn’t stop students from exploring and experiencing the different activities in the area.

Explore these next few days. Check out a few of The Appalachian’s Arts and Culture collected activities for this upcoming week.

Tuesday

Antlers and Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival – $

The Town of Boone is hosting various singer-songwriters playing throughout the town. From 6 – 11 p.m., every day until Saturday, Boone will be filled to the brim with singer-songwriters. There is no set venue because the music will be performed at different locations around town, but the main venue will be the Jones House, located at 604 W King St., Boone, NC.

Féroce te Formidable: A Francophone Film Festival

On seven Tuesdays throughout the school year, French films are shown at the Greenbriar Theater in the Plemmons Student Union starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Department of English and Belk Library and Information Commons. The first film will be “Happening/L’événement.” Admission is free, and subtitles will be provided.

Wednesday

Fall Bingo Night

Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies will host a fall bingo night from 7 -8 p.m. in Reich College of Education, room 124 B/C. There is no admission fee, and all are welcome to a night of friends and bingo.

Thursday

App State Soccer vs. ETSU

The App State Mountaineers soccer team will be hosting ETSU at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. This is the Pediatric Cancer Awareness Game, so come out to support the Mountaineers.

Friday

Blue Bear Music Festival – $ – $$

This festival will be held at Blue Bear Mountain Camp and will continue through rain or shine. The event will start at noon and there are plenty of parking options, as well as camping options. A few of the artists chosen for this year’s festival are Texas Gentleman, Mel Jones and Steel Wheels, among plenty of others.

Autumn at Oz – $ – $$

Autumn at Oz starts on Friday with activities and food fromLand of Oz. The park will have characters from the old time film classic and many other fun things for families to discover over the rainbow.

Saturday

The Watauga Arts Council Farmers’ Market – $

The Watauga Arts Council, alongside The Teachers Educating Art Club, is hosting an art booth at the Watauga Arts Council Farmers’ Market at Horn in the West. Members of the club will be there providing the opportunity to learn about different artistic activities and to pitch in on a community art piece. The booth will be open from 8 a.m. – noon.

App State Volleyball vs. Presbyterian

App State will host Presbyterian in their final game of the Mountaineer Classic Tournament. The event will take place at Holmes Convocation Center at 12:30 p.m. Tickets prices can be found here.

Guided Tours at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

BRAHM is hosting free guided tours of Appalachia’s art history in the museum. The tours will start at 2 p.m. and will be guided by experienced volunteers who want to share their knowledge of the art in the museum.