App State to allow 25 family members at basketball games

App State junior guard Adrian Delph goes up for a dunk in last year’s 83-56 win against Ferrum Nov. 7. Delph and the Mountaineers open the season at South Carolina State Nov. 25 at a time TBA.

Basketball season is edging closer and closer for the App State Mountaineers and while students and fans will have to watch games from home, family members of team members can see them in person this winter.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 176 allows a maximum of 25 spectators for indoor events.

These 25 tickets will be reserved for the families of the student-athletes and also assign specific seats for them.

Gates for games will open one hour before tip-off and spectator entry will be staggered to allow for social distancing. Spectators will have to stand six feet apart while waiting for entry into Holmes Convocation Center. Guests must enter the Southwest entrance of the center.

While watching the game, family members must wear face coverings and while there will be no concessions sold, they will be allowed to bring their own, provided they are unopened before entry.

Bathrooms will operate at reduced capacity and high-touch locations will be frequently cleaned throughout the the game.

Parking passes will not be distributed for the season and those attending are asked to park in the Holmes Center Lot.

The men’s basketball team plays their first home game on Nov. 27 against Carver and the women tip off their home schedule on Nov. 25 against Charlotte.