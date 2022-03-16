Chicago Bears claim former App State running back

The Chicago Bears claimed former App State star running back Darrynton Evans off of waivers Thursday afternoon. The 2020 third-round draft pick spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans before being waived by the team.

In the three seasons Evans played for the Mountaineers, he rushed for 2,884 yards, good for ninth-most in App State history. Evans was a two-time Sun Belt Championship game MVP as well as MVP of the 2019 New Orleans Bowl, a game where he rushed for 157 yards while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. The 2019 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team twice.

Since joining the Titans in 2020, Evans was plagued with injuries, missing 26 of 32 games. In his six games played, Evans carried the ball 16 times, rushing for 61 yards. He also grabbed four receptions and tallied 38 yards with one touchdown. He was drafted by Tennessee to back up star running back Derrick Henry.

Evans goes to a Chicago team in the middle of a rebuild. The Bears former head coach, Matt Nagy, was relieved of his duties in January, and the team looks to center its future around its young talent at the quarterback and running back positions. Evans will join a running back room that features David Montgomery, who rushed for 849 yards in 2021. Chicago just released Tarik Cohen, a scat-style running back, so Evans could be used to fill that role for the Bears.

Evans comes back in 2022 after a knee injury sidelined him for all but one game in the 2021 season.