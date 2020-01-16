Clark adds former Mountaineer as Director of Athletic Performance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Former Marshall University strength and conditioning coach Brad Bielaniec is the new Director of Athletic Performance for App State football.

“I’m excited to work with the guys. Having a previous relationship with these guys, I was excited to get back,” Bielaniec said.

Bielaniec was previously an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Mountaineers during their 11-win campaign in 2018. He returns to Boone after spending one season with Marshall, in which the Thundering Herd won eight games.

“It’s almost an out of body experience. Getting back to the High Country was something I was always interested in doing,” Bielaniec said.

Bielaniec graduated from Central Michigan in 2011, and later earned his Master’s in physical education from the University of South Florida in 2014.

He served as an associate director of football strength and conditioning in an earlier stay with Marshall in 2017, and has also stopped at Massachusetts, Tulsa, and South Florida.

Bielaniec returns to Boone after coaching at schools that have three straight winning seasons and three straight bowl appearances.

“I was super excited to get back here. I’m hoping to put down some roots. I’d like to stay here for as long as possible, until they try to kick me out,” Bielaniec said.