Fall 2021 semester to operate normally, per chancellor

Construction in Stadium Lot limited both driving and parking availability, which posed a challenge for students moving into West Campus residence halls in 2019. This was the last “normal” move-in day.

The “new normal” may be over soon according to a recent message from Chancellor Sheri Everts.

Everts announced in her weekly update to campus Friday night that students can expect the next semester to look more like fall 2019.

“Prospects for more face-to-face interactions are promising,” Everts said.

Because App State is a vaccine distribution site, Everts said this return to normal will take place as long as distribution “continues to go well and people remain vigilant.”

“I encourage every mountaineer to get vaccinated when the time comes and help bring the Appalachian community closer to returning to the in-person working and learning environments we all miss,” Chancellor Everts said in the weekly update.

Since the start of the pandemic, App State has had 1,817 cases of COVID-19. The fall is expected to see in-person classes, on-campus work, occupied residence halls, fully operational campus dining and in-person events.

Spring commencement will be held with small, de-densified in-person ceremonies May 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12. Graduates get to decide if they’d like to participate and there is a virtual option.

“We will, of course, continue to set the standard for excellence with safety and cleaning procedures,” the chancellor said. “In the coming weeks, we will communicate additional guidance as we work toward a robust return to campus.”

The chancellor announced App State will hold their second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 25, two weeks after their first clinic on March 11.