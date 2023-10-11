The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Ducks don't like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: How to navigate Halloweekend

October 11, 2023

SDAP’s milestone: A decade of progress and success

October 11, 2023

‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State

October 11, 2023

Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos

October 11, 2023

Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country

October 11, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

October 11, 2023

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
October 11, 2023
Wildflowers+during+sunset+at+the+overlook+at+Caldwell+Community+College+and+Technical+Institute.+Sep.+27%2C+2023.+%0A
Emma Cubberley
Wildflowers during sunset at the overlook at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Sep. 27, 2023.

Pretty leaves, weather that doesn’t make you melt, natural props and more. What better time to have a photoshoot? 

Whether you’re doing a solo shoot just for fun, taking couples photos, having a family portrait session or are taking graduation pictures, the fall season lends itself to having the perfect scenery and vibe for each one of these shoots. Although yes, you can just go outside and pick up some colored leaves, here are some of the best spots to achieve optimal fall photos that will make people fall in love with your feed.

 

Overlooks

Starting off with a familiar setting, going to any of the overlooks in the High Country during peak week is a must if you want a colorful fall background for your pictures.

Although you may have to wait a while to get to the spot, it’s worth it. Due to the leaves array of colors and the mountainous view, you can have a picture perfect setting for your pictures. Plus, once you’re done taking pictures, you can sit back and relax with a picnic blanket and enjoy the sunset.

A tip for taking pictures on an overlook, especially during peak week, is to take your pictures during golden hour, or an hour or so before sunset. This time is ideal for taking photos because the sun is not too bright and in your eyes. This softer light gives your face a golden tone. Bonus: the golden hue also makes the oranges and reds in the leaves really shine through and pop.

 

Pumpkin patch

If you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone, what better way to do so than by picking pumpkins to carve while taking some cute fall pics? 

Pumpkin patches are a cheap and fun way to take as many pictures – and pumpkins – as you want. 

For these pictures, you have plenty of props that you can utilize if you don’t know what to do with your hands. You can pick up a pumpkin, pull a wagon or do a combination of sitting in the wagon holding a pumpkin. Or, you can take a picture on or next to one of the haystacks surrounded by pumpkins which most pumpkin farms have. 

Most pumpkin patches are acres wide, which means you don’t have to be surrounded by people if you’d rather be more private. In addition to this, a lot of pumpkin patches also have a corn maze of some sort, giving you privacy as well. In this setting, you can take pictures surrounded by corn stalks which can create a fun variety of pictures for your Instagram photo dump. 

If you choose to buy pumpkins and carve them later, the carved pumpkins can also be worn for some unique and fitting Halloween and fall vibes. 

 

Apple orchard

If you’re willing to take a bit of a drive, going to an apple orchard for seasonal pictures is ideal for those wanting flavorful pictures and apples.

Located about an hour away from Boone in Morganton, Apple Hill Orchard has a large orchard, allowing you to pick a variety of apples of all colors and flavors.

The orchard allows you to pick your own apples Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m- 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. In order to pick, one must purchase a picking pass, which gives you access to picking the apples, in addition to purchasing a container to hold the apples. To schedule a date and purchase a pass, one can visit their website.

Once you’re in the orchard, you can seize the opportunity of not only getting delicious apples, but also getting some sweet pictures. 

Thanks to the variety in apples, you can choose which color apples you would like to have in the background of your pictures.

Apple orchards are great for pictures because, much like a pumpkin patch, they too give you something to pose with or use as a prop.

Some ideas for pictures include picking an apple from a tree, pretending to bite into one, posing with and holding the basket full of apples or just posing center in between the rows of trees.

A tip is to go earlier in the day for these pictures. The orchard states on their website to “honor the time of your ticket to help prevent long lines” and that “visitors must return from the orchard no later than 5:45pm.” Another tip is to not bring any bags with you, as it is prohibited.

Once you’re done taking pictures, you can head home from Apple Hill Orchard with some great pictures, some delicious apples you can make a pie with, a treat from their bakery or some cider or jam from their Farm Market.

A winding trail at the Middle Fork Greenway off Blowing Rock Road. Sep. 27, 2023.
(Emma Cubberley )

What to wear

Now that you have an idea of where to take photos, the question is: what to wear? 

Although each location has different scenery, the color pallets remain similar: reds, greens, oranges and browns. To achieve the autumn vibes, one should complement the scenery the best they can. Shades of these colors tend to work best, the less bright the better, in addition to blacks. If you wear bright colors, especially if it’s not in the fall color pallet, it may either clash with or take away from the scenery in your background.

For footwear, you can honestly wear whatever you’d like. However, consider the location in which you are going for photos. If you are going to a pumpkin patch, keep in mind the vines and possible mud on the ground. Heels or your brand new white sneakers may not be the best choice if you’re planning on walking through the field.

Finally, don’t be afraid to accessorize. A jacket or a hat never hurts to bring, especially as the weather gets chillier. Remember, these are fall photos, so wearing a layer or two isn’t out of style for the season. 

Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a junior journalism major with a media studies minor from Concord, N.C. This is her third year working for The Appalachian.
