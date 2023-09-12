The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

September 11, 2023

Fulbright scholarship: It's not too late to apply

Adrianna Rice and Kaitlyn Potochnik
September 11, 2023
Fulbright scholarship application deadlines are approaching, but it’s not too late to apply. 

Johanna Reisner, assistant director of nationally competitive scholarships, said the scholarship is here for any student or scholar to apply to and with proper support from staff, they can get it done.

Fulbright is one of the most prestigious scholarship programs in the world, said Scott Collier, faculty director for nationally competitive scholarships. It’s available to scholars in over 140 countries.

Over the past several years, App State has been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars. 

While the application process is quite complex and typically takes several months, it’s still possible for new applicants to get it done before the deadline. 

“I started a little bit later than you would probably wish to start. It took me about a month and a half and that was a very speedy application process. It normally takes people the whole summer,” said Payton Blaney, Fulbright 2022-23 grant winner from App State.

Fulbright is available to all scholars, whether they be a student or a professor. Students who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to apply through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, while faculty and other scholars should apply through the Fulbright Scholar Program. 

“It’s kind of a flagship international exchange program,” said Collier. “To foster mutual understanding between the United States and other countries.”

Deadlines for each program are Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m., respectively. 

“During their grants, Fulbrighters will meet, work, live with and learn from the people of the host country, sharing daily experiences,” according to the Fulbright U.S. Student Program website.  

A 2022-23 grant winner, Silva Keohulian, was sent to App State from her hometown of Anjar, Lebanon. As part of her time in the U.S., she was able to share her culture in many different ways, mainly by sharing Lebanese cuisine, giving talks in different departments and performing Armenian cultural dances for her peers. 

Keohulian said studying in the U.S. had always been on her bucket list and she saw this program as a chance to seize that opportunity. 

Because this is one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world, however, only about nine finalists were selected from over 1,000 applicants in Lebanon, Keohulian said.

The Office of International Education and Development at App State offers help for students when applying to Fulbright. 

“I think that they really took my application from a decent application to an award-winning one,” said Blaney.

Blaney was sent to Germany for 10 months. During her stay, she said she found that “navigating spaces in a foreign language, you are terrified, but you gain a lot of very tangible skills that will stay with you and so for that I think it was a really beneficial experience.” 

Reisner said the relationships between students and faculty at App State is what makes the school a top producer for Fulbrights. 

Quite a few faculty at App State completed the Fulbright Scholar Program, which was very enriching for them and led to them wanting to help students with their own applications, said Resiner. 

Reisner also won a Fulbright grant in 2018, for an English teaching assistantship in Poland. 

“It was really interesting for me to reflect on what it meant to be an American and what it meant to be an English speaker and I think that gave me a lot of different perspectives on where I was from,” Reisner said.

When applying for this scholarship, one must not only have exceptional grades, but has to prove that they will act as an effective representative of their country. Keohulian said that was one of the requirements she faced in her application process. 

Collier said applicants need to think outside of the box when it comes to their applications, which is something he thinks will help applicants stand out against other applicants.

