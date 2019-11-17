Mountaineers back in AP Top 25 Poll at No. 23

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After blowing by Georgia State 56-27 on Saturday night, the Mountaineers are back in the AP Top 25 poll at No. 23. The Mountaineers also moved up two spots to No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Mountaineers (9-1 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) were four votes away from the AP Top 25 poll last week. They received 154 votes this week.

The AP Top 25 ranking comes days after the Mountaineers became the first Sun Belt team to ever rank in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25.

After falling to Notre Dame 52-20, Navy dropped out of the rankings from the No. 21 spot. Cincinnati, Memphis, Boise State and SMU are the ranked Group of Five teams that area ahead of the Mountaineers in the poll.

The Mountaineers face Texas State (3-7 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt) at home at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. It will be Senior Day and Heroes Day at Kidd-Brewer Stadium when the Bobcats come to Boone.