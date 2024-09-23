Peacock Hall under renovation, students express opinions

As students make their way to classes, obstacles typically include stairs, crowds, crosswalks and traffic. More and more in recent years, construction has been added into the mix.

This year at Peacock Circle, the frequently used bus stop and walkway for students navigating the north side of Rivers Street has been marked by fences, mounds of dirt and walkways

The construction began in summer of 2024. According to Campus Construction Updates on the App State’s Future website, the project aims to expand Peacock Hall, which houses the Walker College of Business.

The goal of the project is to modernize the experience of classes in the hall, which was built in 1990 when classes were primarily lecture-based. However, the nature of higher education has evolved beyond lectures and their configurations of fixed seating and conference halls, necessitating new arrangements of classrooms, according to the website. Peacock Hall could not fit these arrangements, and plans were made to remodel the building. In July, the project broke ground.

App State’s Director of Planning, Design and Construction Jeff Pierce said the project will be worthwhile to the Walker College of Business and App State as a whole.

“It’s increasing the capacity of the building and adding new programs like cybersecurity,” Pierce said. “It’s definitely worth the money.”

He said this relates to the goals of many of the construction projects on campus.

“The technology we use to teach our classes has changed,” Pierce said. “We have more projectors, and fewer hard plug-ins. We’re designing the classrooms to be more flexible, integrating the lab space into the lecture space. This makes the space as a whole more efficient and effective.”

Pierce also described a specific function his projects are working to add in classrooms.

“In some areas, we might be able to put in what we call movable walls,” Pierce said.

The university has a need for classrooms that serve 100-plus students. Movable walls offer the flexibility to accommodate different types of spaces. The remodel at Peacock Hall includes plans to replace the elevators, HVAC system and improve the foundation.

The new addition to Peacock Hall is scheduled to open for the fall 2026 semester. However, the recent changes have frustrated some App State students. The AppalCart still runs, but students and staff who work in the surrounding buildings have had a disruption to their commutes.

“Everything was a lot simpler to navigate before,” said junior psychology major Niasia Jones. “The path for pedestrians isn’t set up properly, everything feels cramped.”

Construction workers at the site set up a network of fences that allow for students to make their way through from the terrace near Chapell Wilson Hall. However, the influx of students during busy class changes can congest the pathway past the point of comfort for students, such as Jones, who are in a rush to get across campus.

Peacock Circle is a major hub for the AppalCart and student drivers, with the Peacock parking lot adjacent to the construction area. The construction has led to traffic in the area.

“I have to stand near the wall so I don’t get trampled,” Jones said. “I ride the bus every day to get up to my dorm. It wasn’t like this last year.”

Some students, including Hawk Dillon, a freshman business administration major, have had less trouble commuting.

“I take the bus every day,” said Dillon. “It’s never been an issue for me. The construction is kind of an eyesore but I really don’t mind it.”

Other students including Tate Johnson, a junior building sciences major, had less trouble with the site.

“It doesn’t affect me that much,” Johnson said. “I have two classes in Peacock Hall, but it’s totally manageable. The best things you can do here are to be aware of your surroundings and try not to get distracted.”

Pierce understands how the current state of the construction site has impeded commutes and explained the plan to improve conditions.