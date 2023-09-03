The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Safety resources at App State

September 3, 2023

9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters

August 31, 2023

Playlist of the week: Dorm disco

August 30, 2023

Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians

August 30, 2023

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

August 30, 2023

30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites

August 30, 2023

Safety resources at App State

Sierra Fridinger and Siri Patterson
September 3, 2023
 Chancellor Sheri Everts sent an email Friday to students, faculty and staff to share her condolences for the community affected by the shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill and discussed some of the safety and security resources App State offers.

The resources App State provides are designed to increase the safety of students living on campus, according to the ALERT Emergency Messaging website

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of the App State Mountaineer community, and we have resources and measures in place to assist in keeping our campus community members safe during emergency situations,” Everts wrote in the email. 

The AppState-ALERT emergency messaging system notifies students through either text, call, email or, in very high-risk conditions, a siren that will be heard across campus, says the website. 

Students can register for the ALERT system through AppalNet. According to the website, once you register for this system, it will alert you when any “imminent threat” is on or near campus. 

App State also has a website called Appalachian Cares which is a resource that offers our students and faculty easy access to wellness, health and safety resources, including hotlines and safety tips.

Appalachian Cares is also available as an app students can download through Android and Apple that gives you access to all of these resources on your mobile device.. 

Through the Appalachian Cares resource you can access the Mountaineer Safe Walk, a program run by the App State Police. With Safe Walk, students call a number and an App State Police officer will escort you around the main campus and can offer secure rides within satellite campus locations. This includes: Mountain Laurel Hall, Leon Levine Hall, Appalachian 105 Lot and State Farm Lot.

App State also has an App State Safety App called Rave Guardian Safety. It has a safety timer feature which can be used to automatically send the user’s profile to the Appalachian Police Department. 

If the safety timer function is not deactivated before it expires, the Appalachian Police Department (APD) is automatically provided with the user’s Rave Guardian profile to proactively identify and check in on the individual,” says the App State emergency preparedness website.

Students pile into an Appalcart at Peacock Circle.
AppalCart introduces new mobile app, changes to routes
Ashlynn Caudill, a first-year App State Hickory student, speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremony. (Courtesy of Chase Reynolds)
App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes
Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back
Passerbys listen to musicians playing bluegrass music in a stairwell alcove in Plemmons Student Union during the Fiddler’s Convention.
Spotlighting unique majors at App State
