Safety+resources+at+App+State

Chancellor Sheri Everts sent an email Friday to students, faculty and staff to share her condolences for the community affected by the shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill and discussed some of the safety and security resources App State offers.

The resources App State provides are designed to increase the safety of students living on campus, according to the ALERT Emergency Messaging website.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of the App State Mountaineer community, and we have resources and measures in place to assist in keeping our campus community members safe during emergency situations,” Everts wrote in the email.

The AppState-ALERT emergency messaging system notifies students through either text, call, email or, in very high-risk conditions, a siren that will be heard across campus, says the website.

Students can register for the ALERT system through AppalNet. According to the website, once you register for this system, it will alert you when any “imminent threat” is on or near campus.

App State also has a website called Appalachian Cares which is a resource that offers our students and faculty easy access to wellness, health and safety resources, including hotlines and safety tips.

Appalachian Cares is also available as an app students can download through Android and Apple that gives you access to all of these resources on your mobile device..

Through the Appalachian Cares resource you can access the Mountaineer Safe Walk, a program run by the App State Police. With Safe Walk, students call a number and an App State Police officer will escort you around the main campus and can offer secure rides within satellite campus locations. This includes: Mountain Laurel Hall, Leon Levine Hall, Appalachian 105 Lot and State Farm Lot.

App State also has an App State Safety App called Rave Guardian Safety. It has a safety timer feature which can be used to automatically send the user’s profile to the Appalachian Police Department.