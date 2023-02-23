Two Mountaineers selected in USFL Draft

Former App State quarterback Chase Brice and offensive lineman Anderson Hardy were drafted in the United States Football League College Draft Tuesday.

Brice was selected 3rd overall by the Houston Gamblers.

The Gamblers finished 3-7 last season under head coach Kevin Sumlin. Brice is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback when the season begins in April.

During his career at App State, Brice threw for 6,258 passing yards and 54 touchdowns while leading App State to a 16-10 record over his two seasons.

Hardy was selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia Stars. In 2022, the Stars finished with a 6-4 record.

Hardy earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022 and was a second team selection in 2021.

The USFL is coming off its inaugural season in 2022 and is an alternate professional league that plays in the spring while the NFL is in the off-season. During its first season, all teams competed in Birmingham, Alabama, instead of each team’s respective city.

Both Brice and Hardy will have the option to look to other leagues for professional options, but, if they wish to compete in the USFL, their rights belong to the Gamblers and Stars, respectively.