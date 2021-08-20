12+social+media+accounts+to+follow+as+a+Mountaineer

Upon your arrival to the mountain, it can be overwhelming to know just how much is going on in the Boone area. With a lively campus paired next to a thriving downtown, events and things to do are in abundance. Luckily, these twelve social media accounts have made it easy to follow along and keep up with the bustling atmosphere of the High Country.

App State (Instagram & Twitter: @appstate)

App State’s official social media is stocked full of scenic pictures of the university and Boone area. Quality content, memorable pictures of campus, and views from the mountains make for a pleasant surprise on your timeline.

App State Campus Activities (Instagram: @appstatecampusactivities)

From poster sales or concerts on Sanford, to movie showings at the Schaefer Center, there’s always a wide variety of events sprinkled about in App State. Campus activities will keep you in the know of all the action in the mountains, as well as all the new and fun events the university has to offer.

University Housing (Instagram: @appstatehousing)

If you’re a resident on campus, staying tuned in with university housing is a must. Their Instagram will keep you updated on all the latest, whether it’s inspection notices, information about move-in and move-out, event notices, or housing tips. Most residence halls have their own Instagrams as well, which can provide important updates and information regarding your own hall.

App State Athletics (Instagram & Twitter: @appstatesports)

App State Athletics’ socials provide coverage of the numerous sports on the mountain. On their Instagram, you’ll find clear-cut pictures of smiling athletes hard at work in their element. Over on App State Athletics’ Twitter, you’ll stay up to date on sports schedules, interviews and ticket sales.

The App Sports (Twitter: @TheAppSports)

The App Sports provides extensive coverage of all things athletics in the 828. Ran by students and brought to you from The Appalachian, their Twitter will keep you in the know of the latest with everything from football to wrestling to basketball.

App State police (Twitter: @appstatepolice) & Boone police (Twitter: @boonepolice)

When living on or near a college campus, it’s important to be aware of any emergency situation that may present itself. From emergencies to traffic accidents and road closures, stay updated on the news with campus police and Boone polices’ Twitters.

App State Wellness & Prevention services (Instagram: @appstate_wellness)

It can be easy to forget to prioritize yourself in college. Overwhelmed by deadlines and assignments, we can often overlook our mental and physical health. App State Wellness & Prevention Services’ Instagram provides entertaining TikToks focused on helping students’ wellbeing, event updates and educational posts.

Explore Boone (Instagram & Twitter: @exploreboone)

Explore Boone keeps a long list of the best spots in town. Whether you need to find your next spot for a meal, your future destination for an adventure, or are just in the mood to bask at some high quality, breathtaking pictures of the one of a kind views in the mountains, Explore Boone has got you covered.

APPS (Instagram: @asu_apps)

If there’s an event going on at campus that all the students are talking about, chances are APPS is behind it. From concerts to movie showings to seasonal events on campus, there’s always something happening for students to enjoy, and the student-led organization keeps Mountaineers entertained year long. They invite big performers to Boone every year, and are behind bringing artists such as Doja Cat, John Mayer and Outkast to entertain students at Legends.

Downtown Boone (Instagram: @downtownboonenc)

Downtown Boone has something for everyone. Anything from a hemp collective, to a donut shop, to a record store, there’s so much in store for your time spent in Boone’s little city. With small business spotlights and posts highlighting the best of Boone, Downtown Boone’s Instagram will leave you dying to get to King Street.

OASIS, Inc. (Instagram: @oasishighcountry)

Providing crisis lines, educational resources and support, OASIS is working to end sexual and domestic violence in neighboring counties Watauga and Avery. The nonprofit organization keeps an updated Instagram, spotlighting its supportive resources and a link to its website, where its Watauga, Avery and Spanish crisis lines are accessible.

Black In Boone (Instagram: @blackinboone)

Supporting citizens of the High Country, Black In Boone’s socials are reflective of their focus: “action, education, and manifesting a world in which Black and Brown (sic) folks can thrive in the high country.” The Black led advocacy group posts meeting and event notices and educational resources, and in addition to their Instagram, they have a newsletter you can subscribe to.