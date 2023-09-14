App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18

App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Overdose Prevention Training

Wellness & Prevention Services and Collegiate Recovery Community are hosting an event to learn about the risk factors as well as symptoms of overdose and teach students how to use Narcan. This event is from 6-7 p.m. located in Plemmons Student Union room 201A.

Live on Sanford

Jazz band Blue Language is joining members of Satellite Dog, Jacoozy and Bill Wonder to put on a jazz show on Stanford Mall from 7-10 p.m. as part of the Live on Sanford series hosted by APPS.

Friday, Sept. 15

Vet Tech Speaker Series: Let’s Talk Pet Food

The College of Arts & Sciences is hosting an Online session discussing guidelines for pet food from 11 a.m.-noon. Zoom access is available on their Engage page.

AppalFest

APPS is hosting an event on Sanford Mall welcoming fall. The event will feature inflatables, interactive activities and free candy apples from 4-6 p.m.

Handmade Market

APPS will be holding a handmade market in the International Hallway of Plemmons Student Union showcasing jewelry and other student-made pieces for purchases. The market will be open from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

App State vs. ECU

App State football takes on East Carolina State University at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kick off is at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

Constitution Day Panel Discussion

The Office of Diversity is hosting a panel discussion about the U.S. constitution and the call for public service. This event will be held in Plemmons Student Union room 201B from 6:30-7:30 p.m.