1
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

2
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

3
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

4
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

5
Former App State linebacker DMarco Jackson rushes to the ball against ULM Oct. 30, 2021.

9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters

Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins

September 13, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18

September 13, 2023

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

September 13, 2023

How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

September 13, 2023

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

September 13, 2023

OPINION: Football Etiquette 101

September 13, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18

Ashley Kleiman
September 13, 2023
App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.

 

Thursday, Sept. 14

Overdose Prevention Training 

Wellness & Prevention Services and Collegiate Recovery Community are hosting an event to learn about the risk factors as well as symptoms of overdose and teach students how to use Narcan. This event is from 6-7 p.m. located in Plemmons Student Union room 201A.

Live on Sanford

Jazz band Blue Language is joining members of Satellite Dog, Jacoozy and Bill Wonder to put on a jazz show on Stanford Mall from 7-10 p.m. as part of the Live on Sanford series hosted by APPS. 

 

Friday, Sept. 15 

Vet Tech Speaker Series: Let’s Talk Pet Food 

The College of Arts & Sciences is hosting an Online session discussing guidelines for pet food from 11 a.m.-noon. Zoom access is available on their Engage page

 

AppalFest 

APPS is hosting an event on Sanford Mall welcoming fall. The event will feature inflatables, interactive activities and free candy apples from 4-6 p.m.

Handmade Market 

APPS will be holding a handmade market in the International Hallway of Plemmons Student Union showcasing jewelry and other student-made pieces for purchases. The market will be open from  4-6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 16 

App State vs. ECU

App State football takes on East Carolina State University at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kick off is at 3:30 p.m. 

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Constitution Day Panel Discussion

 

The Office of Diversity is hosting a panel discussion about the U.S.  constitution and the call for public service. This event will be held in Plemmons Student Union room 201B from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

