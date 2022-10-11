App+State+advertises+free+tutoring+for+students

Tutoring for App State students has always lingered as an option but has recently come into the spotlight because of increased advertising from the school.

This semester, all students enrolled at the university received an email from the Student Learning Center confirming if any of their courses had free tutoring options available.

“We’ve actually always offered free tutoring. I think the word is just finally getting out there now because we’ve started utilizing several different ways to advertise it,” said Libby Clary, tutoring coordinator of University Services.

Meghan Klingerman, a freshman journalism major, said she had no idea App State offered free tutoring.

“I didn’t know that there was free tutoring. But now that I know that there’s free tutoring I will use it in the future,” Klingerman said.

Since the word spread via email on Tuesday, Sept. 13, University Services said they have seen an increased number of students utilizing this opportunity.

“I would say this semester has been busier than several of our previous semesters, and it’s not just in one subject. It’s consistently in, like, all subjects, which is great to see,” Clary said.

Chris Taura, a junior communications major, said that he has utilized this option in the past.

“I’ve used it for my Exploring the Documentary Form class that I’m taking online. I go there every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the afternoon,” Taura said.

This semester, there are only a certain number of courses available for free tutoring, such as BIO 1201, MAT 1010, HIS 1200 and more. However, Clay said if there was a big enough demand for a class not currently offered, the university would look into hiring a tutor for that course or subject.

“It’s funny how many people come into the office and don’t realize that we offer free tutoring because I realize other universities don’t offer free tutoring,” Clary said.

Students interested in tutoring can visit room 208 in DD Dougherty Hall or use the software, TracCloud, to sign up online.

“Tutoring is available Sunday, Aug. 28 – Tuesday, Dec. 6, Sundays 5 – 8 p.m., Mondays – Thursdays 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m,” according to the Student Learning Center website.

Students can sign up for two tutoring sessions per week and can cancel at any time by calling or emailing the Student Learning Center.

However, their website states, “three missed appointments will result in the loss of tutoring privileges.”

The Tutorial Services also offer “non course-specific assistance” known as peer academic coaching, according to the email. During these sessions students would learn about time management, study strategies, goal-setting and more.

Students enrolled in chemistry and physics classes have the option for Learning Enhancement Across Disciplines weekly study sessions. These group study sessions are led by a peer educator.