The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
The Palestinian flag stands tall on Sanford Mall in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Muslim Student Association held a rally in support of Palestine Oct. 25, 2023.

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

3
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

4
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

5
Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Farewell Column: I found my voice

Farewell Column: I found my voice

November 12, 2023

Mountaineers bowl eligible after demolishing Panthers 42-14

Mountaineers bowl eligible after demolishing Panthers 42-14

November 11, 2023

Online suicide prevention training for students

Online suicide prevention training for students

November 10, 2023

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

November 10, 2023

App State women’s basketball hopeful for bounce back season

App State women’s basketball hopeful for bounce back season

November 9, 2023

Mountaineers set to hunt the Panthers in Atlanta

Mountaineers set to hunt the Panthers in Atlanta

November 9, 2023

Farewell Column: I found my voice

Nadine Jallal
November 12, 2023
Farewell+Column%3A+I+found+my+voice

Squeezing into the newsroom with my eyes glued to the ground, my palms sweaty and arms crossed for my first full-staff meeting with The Appalachian two years ago was the start of my most valuable experience at App State. 

I remember being torn about which desk I should join and simply joining opinion because the physical desk was the closest to me and I wanted to draw the least attention to myself. Never did I think I would be running the desk a year later.

As I was finding my footing with writing for the opinion desk, I fell in love with Thursday nights. From the possibility of having a top five story in that week’s analytics to spending over an hour at desk meetings just talking about our opinions, I began to see myself taking on a larger role with The Appalachian.

Joining the Editorial Board helped me find myself in ways I could have never imagined. Not only did I meet some of the most determined and hardworking people at this university, but I saw myself becoming one of them. I viewed the world around me through the lens of someone who could do something about it. If I didn’t write the story, I gladly entrusted it to one of my wonderful writers. 

Knowing that my writers and I could take an opinion we have and amplify it through The Appalachian was empowering. Students trusted me to write about the things they cared about. I heard outrage about the new meal plans last year, so I wrote about it. I heard outrage about the new parking policies, so I wrote about them. I found outrage within myself about more personal topics, and I wrote about them.

Everything the opinion desk has produced is a reflection of me and the trust I have in my writers to write about what brings them passion. Reading and editing their work was always an emotional experience for me. Knowing that writers, who oftentime joined my desk with all the doubt in the world about their writing abilities, trusted me enough to share drafts of their thoughts about topics they care about is a privilege. I applaud their growth every day and cannot wait to see what they do in their futures with The Appalachian and beyond. They are the most passionate group of people I know.

To my fellow Ed Board members, thank you for providing me with community when I didn’t have one. Being a COVID freshman came with many challenges, but the biggest one for me was finding community. Walking into the newsroom my sophomore year gave me community. Walking into the newsroom almost every day this past year, I was met with community no matter who was in there. I cherish all the laughter, and the tears, we have shared in this short amount of time together.

Thank you for giving me a space to just be. Thank you for giving me a space, and a job, where I could just voice every opinion that has ever popped into my head and be applauded for it. I never thought my voice was that important until The Appalachian told me it was.

Now for a Hijabi Hot Take that isn’t a hot take at all: I’ll miss The Appalachian. So much. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$680
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Columns
COLUMN: The beauty of Día de los Muertos
COLUMN: The beauty of Día de los Muertos
Hijabi Hot Takes: What Breast Cancer Awareness Month should teach you
Hijabi Hot Takes: What Breast Cancer Awareness Month should teach you
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101
Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education
Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education
Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians
Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
More in Opinion
OPINION: Which gym is fit for you?
OPINION: Which gym is fit for you?
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time
OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks
OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks
OPINION: Stop glorifying serial killers in the media
OPINION: Stop glorifying serial killers in the media
OPINION: Halloween costume predictions
OPINION: Halloween costume predictions
OPINION: Put down Yik Yak and try chit chat
OPINION: Put down Yik Yak and try chit chat
About the Contributor
Nadine Jallal
Nadine Jallal (she/her) is a senior secondary english education major.
Donate to The Appalachian
$680
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *