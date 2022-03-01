Former App State linebacker sets sights on NFL combine

Former App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson participates in the 2022 NFL scouting combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NFL combine has existed since 1982 and hosts 324 college athletes looking to join the NFL.

The NFL announced Jan. 14 that Jackson received an invite, making it the fourth-straight year the combine has invited a Mountaineer and the fifth time in the past six years. Former NFL combine participants from App State include Darynton Evans, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Shemar-Jean Charles. Jean-Charles was the most recent Mountaineer invited, though the 2021 combine was canceled due to the pandemic.

During this six-day process, Jackson will take part in drills and conduct various measurements with NFL scouts watching. These drills and measurements include a 40-yard dash, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle run, bench press, broad jump, position-focused drills and the athlete’s weight and height.

Jackson also competed in the Senior Bowl Feb. 5, an annual college all-star football game. In that game, Jackson had six tackles and one quarterback hurry.

Jackson finished this past season with 56 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He was also named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and was first-team All-Sun Belt.

The NFL Draft takes place April 28-30. If drafted, Jackson would become the 31st Mountaineer drafted into the NFL.