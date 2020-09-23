Gov. Roy Cooper announces new openings that could bring fans to Kidd Brewer

App State picked up a 35-20 week 1 win over Charlotte at an empty Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 12. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that, starting in October, outdoor stadiums that can seat over 10,000 can open at 7% capacity. Around 2,100 fans could be in attendance at The Rock for App State's Sun Belt opener against Louisiana Oct. 7.

Kidd Brewer Stadium could see fans as soon as October, after Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that outdoor venues that can seat more than 10,000 can open with 7% capacity.

The new guidelines would allow approximately 2,100 fans in attendance for football games, 7% of the stadium’s typical 21,650 patron capacity.

App State Athletics said they are working on plans for hosting fans starting with the Oct. 7 home Sun Belt opener against Louisiana.

“Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and season ticket holders,” the release said. “Further details will be communicated to those priority groups in the coming days.”

Parents of junior and senior players were allowed at the Charlotte game while maintaining social distancing guidelines, Chancellor Sheri Everts wrote in an email Sept 12.

The stands will be empty again for App State’s week 3 home game against Campbell Sept. 26 at noon.