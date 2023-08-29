Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

In my capacity as both an employee of App State and a member of the Boone community, I am compelled to convey my deep concern regarding the recent modifications to the university’s parking policy. Specifically, I find the removal of complimentary evening parking between 5-7 p.m. troubling.

As someone who has programmed a lot of evening lectures and films, I know 6- 7 p.m. start times for evening programs are optimal for attracting the largest audiences. Adjusting start times later in the evening will result in reduced attendance, thereby undermining the tax payers and student fees investment in bringing in guest speakers, performers and filmmakers.

Further, I fear the new parking policy will inevitably lead to a decline in university library usage, decreased participation in student clubs and hinder our ability to employ students for evening positions on campus, which now necessitate parking fees. I also think many students will be reluctant to travel to campus at later times in order to pick up equipment or meet study groups on campus.

Also for consideration is the likelihood that students will resort to free parking in downtown Boone after 5 p.m., leaving limited parking options for community members visiting local businesses. Later programming at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will also likely reduce their overall attendance thus lessening their impact on generating business for downtown restaurants.

Eliminating free evening parking will have a negative impact on the neighboring local community closely intertwined with the university. The revised parking policy not only serves as a disturbance to the existing campus culture but also poses a disruption to local citizens who want to participate in university or town events.

I am aware of the university’s need to address parking challenges, particularly the allocation of funds for constructing parking decks to compensate for the loss of surface spaces at Broyhill and the future loss at Peacock locations. However, I believe it’s crucial to consider the broader implications of these decisions. The university must factor all the ill will this new policy has created on campus and in the greater community.

Many community and campus members have addressed this issue with administrative personnel and various stakeholders across campus. However, I remain concerned that the administration’s current stance appears unyielding. While initial outrage might subside, the potential consequences include diminished extracurricular programming, reduced campus activity and an increase in resentment within the community.

I respectfully request that the university find an alternative solution that aligns with the university’s commitment to both its students and the community it serves. The university needs to allow for free parking on campus after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

I am open to embracing a different perspective should my concerns be proven incorrect. However, should my observations hold true, I urge all individuals to communicate their experiences to the university if they discover a diminished likelihood of visiting downtown establishments or if you opt to abstain from participating in events such as performances, concerts, films, lectures and more due to the revised university evening parking policy, I encourage you to share your feedback.

Beth Davison