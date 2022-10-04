App State soccer records second conference loss against JMU

App State soccer lost 1-0 to the James Madison Dukes Friday afternoon at Sentra Park in its fourth Sun Belt Conference match of the season.

The first goal came just four minutes into the match when forward Lidia Nduka scored a quick goal on the counterattack for James Madison.

Midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden provided the assist, sending a clinical pass past the Mountaineers defense to connect with the feet of Nduka inside the 18-yard box. Nduka then took a crossbody shot, clipping the ball past the gloves of senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston and off the right post, putting the Dukes up 1-0.

Despite the early goal, the Mountaineers were alert and attempted to equalize the score with two separate shots on goal in a matter of minutes. Both were blocked by the Dukes defense and went wide. App State soccer didn’t attempt another shot until the 65th minute of the match.

The Mountaineers were defensively strong in the first half, evidenced by Eagleston’s six total saves, three of which came in the first half. Only two shots on goal were recorded for the Black and Gold in the first half, neither of which were on target.

The Mountaineers’ offensive play came late in the second half, as an influx of chances were catalyzed by a shot from freshman midfielder Lela Stark. App State recorded just five total shots on goal over the course of the match, only two were on target. The Dukes recorded 11 total shots on goal, seven of which were on target.

Despite the relentless play from the Dukes, seen by their domination of possession throughout the match, the Black and Gold played through this adversity and continued to attempt a comeback. Their last attempt on goal came 83 minutes into the match.

Despite the Mountaineers hunger for a goal, the second half ended in the same manner as the first half did — with James Madison up 1-0.

App State plays its next match Thursday at 6 p.m. against Georgia State at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.