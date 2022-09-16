App State soccer suffers consecutive defeats as conference play nears

App State soccer suffered a 3-1 defeat against East Tennessee State University at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex Thursday. The Mountaineers then took another loss, falling 2-1 against the College of Charleston Sunday.

The Buccaneers got on the scoresheet first in the 12th minute. Defender Kinsten Evans took a shot from 25 yards out that richotted off the crossbar and into the net to give ETSU an early lead.

The Mountaineers entered the second half trailing but managed to equalize in just seven minutes off a penalty kick. Junior striker Izzi Wood stepped up for the penalty and struck right underneath the goalkeeper. However, Wood’s penalty wasn’t enough to help spur the team to a victory as the Buccaneers scored two late goals to win the game 3-1.

App State had 18 shots to ETSU’s nine, doubling their shots on yet only scoring off a penalty.

“We need to finish our chances,” head coach Aimee Haywood said. “It’s a good thing to see a more offensive output from us at this point, we just need to balance out the defensive side and offensive side.”

The Black and Gold traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday, where they fell 2-1 against the College of Charleston.

The Cougars took the lead in the 16th minute off a goal from Grace Powell after she received the ball off a cross.

The Mountaineers responded in the 29th minute with a goal by sophomore winger Stephanie Barbosa. Freshman left back Shannon Studer crossed the ball into the box and Barbosa headed the ball into the net, scoring her first goal of the season. However, Charleston regained the lead four minutes later with a goal by Jenna Snead.

The Mountaineers finish off their non-conference matches this Thursday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex against Radford. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with the game broadcasted on ESPN+.