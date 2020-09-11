Five nationally televised football games for App State in 2020

Members of the App State defense celebrate the victory against UAB at the New Orleans Bowl Dec. 21.

With App State football drawing nearer, fans are buzzing with excitement. Five of the Mountaineers’ games this year are set to be nationally televised.

The season-opening home game against Charlotte will air on ESPN2 at noon on Sept. 12th.

The Mountaineers non-conference game against Marshall on Sept. 19 will air on CBS Sports Network starting at 1:30 p.m.

Three of App State’s Sun Belt Conference games will be featured on ESPN: against Louisiana on Oct. 7, Georgia State on Oct. 14, and Arkansas State Oct. 22. Of App State’s first six games in 2020, five are set to air on national networks.

As App State begins its season without fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium through September, fans can still have a game day experience at home cheering on the Mountaineers.

Television channels and times for the home games against Campbell (Sept. 26.), Georgia State (Nov. 14.), and Troy (Nov. 28.) are expected to be announced in the normal 12-day widow prior to the games. In addition, the existing kickoff times are subject to change.

The last time App State’s home-opener was featured on one of the three linear ESPN channels was in 2016 when the Miami Hurricanes came to Boone.

The Mountaineers set a program record with seven total national TV appearances in last year’s 13-1 campaign.