Formato named SoCon Wrestler of the Week

Redshirt junior Will Formato sizes up his opponent in App State’s 32-6 victory over Gardner-Webb Jan. 30, 2023.

App State wrestling redshirt junior Will Formato took home the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week last week.

After earning a 13-0 shutout against Duke’s Gabe Dinette, the 26th ranked 165-pound Formato faced off against Gardner-Webb’s RJ Mosley, ranked 24th in the weight class. The Georgia native went scoreless through the first period and trailed 1-0 after Mosley earned an escape point just over halfway through the second period. Shortly into the third period, Formato evened the score with a quick escape point and secured a win with an extra point from riding time.

“Will Formato had another good win over a nationally ranked opponent,” head coach JohnMark Bentley said.

Formato beat out Tavuis Hosley of Bellarmine, Shanna Hannah of Campbell, Tanner Peake of Davidson, Dominic Chavez of Presbyterian and Noah Castillo of Chattanooga to earn the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week. He becomes the fourth Mountaineer to hold this honor on the 2022-23 season, joining junior Sean Carter, redshirt senior Jon Jon Millner and sophomore Will Miller.

The 19-7 overall, 6-0 in duals wrestler looks to continue his success as he prepares for his matchup Sunday as the Mountaineers host the Chattanooga Mocs.