Get to know who’s who at App State

Coming to a new place, name after name is repeated and more people are met than anyone alone can remember. Beginning school at App State is no different, so here’s the people to know for the 2022-23 school year.

Chancellor Sheri Everts

As chancellor, Sheri Everts holds the highest position at the university and has been since July 2014. Some of Everts’ priorities for App State are to increase the “diversity of the university’s student, faculty and staff populations,” support faculty and staff, improve the “wellness, health and safety for the campus community” and more, according to the Office of the Chancellor biography.

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris

Directly underneath Everts is the Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris. Norris previously served as the dean of Walker College of Business from 2016-20 until she was named interim provost and vice chancellor in February 2020, earning the permanent title in May 2021.

Judy Haas

Judy Haas is the dean of students, overseeing all student affairs and student conduct. The Office of the Dean of Students deals with case management, off-campus student services, parent and family services, student conduct, student veteran services and the student legal clinic. The office’s mission is to “engage students and families through a culture of care, using education, advocacy, support and accountability, as they navigate the transformational Appalachian experience.” Haas has previously worked in university housing and student conduct at App State.

Jamie Parson

Jamie Parson is App State’s chief diversity officer. Parson “serves as the lead implementer for the university’s strategic diversity plan,” according to her staff page. The upcoming academic year will be her first year in this position, after serving as interim chief diversity officer from May 2021-May 2022. Parson’s responsibilities as chief diversity officer include advising the chancellor on “strategic diversity matters,” liaising with “students, faculty and staff regarding diversity, equity and inclusion matters,” leading App State’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team and more according to her staff page.

Quson Brown and Alejandro Barreto

App State’s 2022-23 student body president is Quson Brown alongside vice president Alejandro Barreto. As part of SGA, they work with the organization to serve the student body and to “enact change through legislation, advocacy, awareness and

representation on the Board of Trustees,” according to SGA’s website. Brown and Barreto were elected as president and vice president in February.

Board of trustees

App State’s board of trustees is responsible for serving as “advisor to the chancellor concerning the management and development of Appalachian,” as well as serving as advisor to the UNC Board of Governors on “matters pertaining to the university,” according to the Office of the Chancellor. Members of the BOT are appointed and serve four year terms, aside from App State’s student body president who receives a voting member position on the board.

Shawn Clark

Shawn Clark is App State’s head football coach. An alumnus of App State, Clark was an offensive lineman for the Mountaineers from 1994-98 and has been involved in coaching the Mountaineers since 2016 before being named head coach in 2019, according to App State Sports. Clark is the Black and Gold’s 22nd head football coach.