Struggles continue for App State volleyball, drops two on the road

Troy senior Cheyenne Hayes spikes the ball over the App State defense. The Mountaineers fell to Hayes and the Trojans on Senior Night in Troy.

The Mountaineers’ road woes continued over Halloween weekend, losing both of their matches in Alabama.

App State volleyball opened the weekend facing South Alabama Oct. 29, where the Black and Gold were swept 3-0. South Alabama is one of the hottest teams in the conference, coming in 11-1 in conference play and on a five-game win streak.

The Mountaineers had one double digit kill performance as senior outside hitter Victoria Wilform led the team with 12 kills. Madison Baldridge, sophomore outside hitter, followed her with eight kills. Junior setter Sam Bickley dished out 25 assists, and senior libero Emma Reilly defended the floor with 11 digs.

The Black and Gold quickly turned around, facing Troy Oct. 30, losing the match 3-0. Troy came in on a four-game win streak, beating Coastal Carolina the day prior.

The Mountaineers only had one double digit kill performance, with Wilform again leading the team with 12 kills. Freshman outside hitter Lulu Ambrose was close behind, posting nine kills in the match. Bickley led the setters, dishing out 14 assists, followed closely by sophomore setter Sophie Cain, 13. Defensively, Reilly posted nine digs, while senior middle blocker Anna Kincaid protected the net with four blocks.

App State returned home this weekend, now preparing to face Georgia State Nov. 5 and Georgia Southern Nov. 7. The Black and Gold split the matches when they traveled to the Peach State earlier this season.

Coming into the season, Georgia Southern has been a team the Mountaineers could not wait to play, as their match was canceled last season.

“It is a massive school rivalry. We know the coaching staff and some players, which just adds energy,” Bickley said.

App State finally returns home to take on Georgia State Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center.