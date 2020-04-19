Women’s basketball signs four players in class of 2020

Even though the App State women’s basketball team was unable to repeat it’s postseason success from a year before, there is still a future to be excited about as the Mountaineers signed four incoming players for the 2020-21 season.

Head coach Angel Elderkin and her staff will welcome three players from the United States in Faith Alston, Dana Bertolina, and Bailey Trumm, and one from Canada in Mackenzie Ash-Smith.

Alston, a guard from Centerville, Virginia, helped her high school team to a 32-4 record and a 14th straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Title. She averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior in 2020.

Bertolina, a guard from Charlotte, led her Charlotte Catholic team to back-to-back 20-win seasons and back-to-back NCHSAA 3A Sweet 16 appearances. She finished her senior season averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She is also her school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and led the conference in scoring, 3-pointers, and double-doubles.

Trumm, a guard from Powell, Tennessee, finished her prep career as the all-time leader in 3-pointers in the state of Tennessee. She led her team to a 25-2 record and averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and was a member of the 50/40/90 club.

Rounding out the recruiting class is forward Mackenzie Ash-Smith, a native of Montreal, Quebec. Ash-Smith was the only player in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association to average a double-double, posting 19.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. She also helped lead her travel team, the TW Bloodhounds, to a Nike Chicago U.S. Junior Nationals title.

It will be several months before these future Mountaineers take the court for the first time, but they will all try to make an immediate impact on the team.