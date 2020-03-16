Boone Police make arrest connected to ABC Store fire

Boone Police arrested a woman in connection with a structure fire at the Boone ABC Store located at 2067 Blowing Rock Road after the completion of a joint investigation with the Boone Fire Department.

According to a news release by BPD, at 11:26 p.m., March 11, BPD and BFD responded to a fire at the ABC store and determined multiple fires were set on the east side of the structure by an unidentified female.

The investigation and surveillance videos from local businesses determined Elliot Leavel, 19, as the primary suspect.

Corporal Candace Burlingame located Leavel at the Hospitality House at 338 Brook Hollow Road March 13.

Leavel was charged with one count of Felony Burning of a Public Building and is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

A Watauga County Magistrate issued Leavel a court date of April 24.