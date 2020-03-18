Boone police search for two men involved in alleged Circle K gas station robbery

The Boone Police Department is searching for two suspects after a robbery at the Circle K gas station at 1218 State Farm Road, according to a crime alert issued by High Country Crime Stoppers.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call reporting a robbery with a weapon at the gas station.

According to the crime alert, the store clerk reported that two masked white males entered the store, demanded money from the cash register at knifepoint and exited with “an undisclosed amount of money, beer, beef jerky and cigarettes.” The suspects fled the store on foot and headed northwest.

Video footage of the crime determined the suspects spoke with distinct Hispanic accents to the store clerk, according to the release.

The alert stated “One suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and hood, blue jeans with white fade marks on the front and back and boots. The second suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a hood, and dark blue jeans. The hood was partially or fully lined in red.”

A witness reported seeing a white male changing his shirt at a white, possibly four-door vehicle in a Kimberly Drive apartment complex parking lot near the scene of the crime, the alert stated.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125, or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.