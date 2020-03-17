Governor Roy Cooper mandates North Carolina restaurants to end dine-in service

In response to COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina restaurants and bars to close their dine-in service effective at 5 p.m. Takeout and delivery orders can continue. Cooper will enforce this through an executive order.

As of March 17, there are a total of 40 positive coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

This response comes on St. Patrick’s Day, when many bars and restaurants, typically, could expect a busy night.

Several other states, such as New York, have ordered similar restrictions.

In a statement on Twitter, Cooper also announced a media briefing at 2 p.m. with members of his Coronavirus Task Force. Here, the executive order will be announced.

The executive order also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance, according to the statement.

This is a developing story.