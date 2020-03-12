Map of coronovirus cases in North Carolina by county
March 12, 2020
Below is a map of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases in North Carolina by county. This map will be updated as quickly as possible as new cases are confirmed.
Resources
Latest updates on the coronavirus:
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Local information from Appalachian Regional Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention situation summary information
Latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Guidance from the World Health Organization
Health care guidance:
App State Health Services
Website: https://healthservices.appstate.edu/
Phone: 828-262-3100
AppHealthCare
Website: https://www.apphealthcare.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-2019-novel-coronavirus/
Phone: 828-264-4995
Boone FastMed Urgent Care
Address: 178 Hwy 105 Ext, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-265-7146
Symptoms, treatment and prevention
CDC prevention and treatment information
Travel
Latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19 information from the U.S. Department of State
Travel information for students (The Office of International Education and Development)
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
