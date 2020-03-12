Map of coronovirus cases in North Carolina by county

Below is a map of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases in North Carolina by county. This map will be updated as quickly as possible as new cases are confirmed.

Resources

Latest updates on the coronavirus:

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Local information from Appalachian Regional Health Department

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention situation summary information

Latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Guidance from the World Health Organization

Health care guidance:

App State Health Services

Website: https://healthservices.appstate.edu/

Phone: 828-262-3100

AppHealthCare

Website: https://www.apphealthcare.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-2019-novel-coronavirus/

Phone: 828-264-4995

Boone FastMed Urgent Care

Address: 178 Hwy 105 Ext, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607

Phone: 828-265-7146

Symptoms, treatment and prevention

CDC prevention and treatment information

Travel

Latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 information from the U.S. Department of State

Travel information for students (The Office of International Education and Development)

More information from App State