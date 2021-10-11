Mountaineer volleyball finishes 1-1 in trip to Peach State

Senior outside hitter Victoria Wilform rises up to spike the ball over the net. Wilform finished the match against South Alabama with seven kills and three digs.

App State volleyball split a pair of matches Oct. 1 and Oct. 3, in Georgia as they continued their journey through the Sun Belt.

The Black and Gold opened the weekend with a 3-2 match win against Georgia State. The team controlled the floor with four players recording double-digit kills against the Panthers.

Senior outside hitter Victoria Wilform finished the game with 14 kills, junior outside hitter McCall Denny and senior middle blocker Anna Kincaid followed with 11, while freshman outside hitter Lulu Ambrose finished with 10. Sophomore setter Sophie Cain dished out 32 assists, while defensively, senior libero Emma Reilly finished with a match-high 21 digs.

Both Wilform and Denny were influential defensively for the Mountaineers, posting double-doubles and career high digs. Wilform finished with 15 and Denny posted 18.

The Black and Gold concluded the weekend with a 3-1 loss to Georgia Southern Oct. 3. Denny led the team with nine kills, pairing with 12 digs, while Cain led the team with 20 assists. Defensively, Reilly notched 20 digs, marking her third consecutive game with 20 or more digs.

App State opened a four-game homestand Oct. 8, falling to South Alabama in three sets. The Mountaineers lost again Oct. 10 in three sets to Troy, dropping to 1-5 in conference play.

App State takes on Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Boone.