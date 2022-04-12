Playlist of the week: ’90s grunge

The 1990s: A pivotal time where music went from cassette tapes and vinyl records to burned CDs and MP3 players. The music blasting through a Discman or through radio speakers sounded a lot like the rock music of the ’80s, but with a bit more of an alternative feel to it — thus leading us to ’90s grunge rock.

Jump back in time to when frosted tips were all the rage, everyone wore platform Dr. Martens and when almost all eyebrows were as thin as needles. Listen to songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage, “Man in the Box” by Alice In Chains and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana as you lay on your thick eyeliner or lace up your combat boots.