Playlist of the week: K-pop

A global phenomenon offering fans seamless choreography, addictive beats, and extremely talented performers, K-pop has taken pop culture by storm. Coined “Hallyu,” or the Korean culture wave, K-pop rose to popularity after the expansion of South Korea’s radio broadcasting and the country’s exposure to American pop music.

Acts like Seo Taiji and Boys and their hit 1992 track “I Know” helped fuse South Korean culture and American-style pop music, innovating musically and exposing listeners to tracks covering topics outside of the norms at the time. Now, K-pop has gained extreme popularity outside of South Korea, and groups like BTS have become household names. Bringing $3.6 billion to the South Korean economy and dominating award shows, BTS and K-pop have become a fan powerhouse unlike any other.

Covering a wide range of genres, including rap, bubblegum pop, rock and more, K-pop has something for everyone. With groups like BLACKPINK, EXO and SEVENTEEN, it’s easy to find a K-pop group to love. So, here’s this week’s playlist honoring K-pop and its continuously changing and unforgettable music.