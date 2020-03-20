Treasury secretary moves Tax Day to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced via Twitter that Tax Day will be moved from April 15 to July 15.

“At (Donald Trump)’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin wrote on Twitter.

This gives taxpayers three more months to file their taxes.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” Mnuchin wrote.