Boil water advisory lifted for Boone, water main break resolved

Storefront accessible following the repair of a burst water main, Jan. 13, 2022. Water and sewer employees of Boone finished the repair Thursday morning.

The Town of Boone Public Works Department lifted Wednesday’s boil water advisory Thursday morning. Traffic flow on King Street has returned to normal after construction on the water main closed part of the road Wednesday.

A main water break on King Street created a loss of pressure in the town water system, causing the Town of Boone to send out the boil water advisory. The Boone Public Works Department lifted the notice after Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment staff completed required testing throughout the water system and did not discover any safety concerns.

According to the PWD’s press release, water customers may still experience some “banging” in the pipes or notice water appears cloudy. Running the water for a few minutes will clear up any cloudiness.

Earth Fare’s business, which had been interrupted by the main water break, has “otherwise returned to normal,” said Jessica Gorman, Earth Fare’s wellness manager.

The majority of App State’s campus was not affected by the boil water advisory, but all buildings affected have returned to normal, according to a campus alert sent to students emails Thursday afternoon.