App State field hockey falls to No. 22 Kent State on Senior Day

Senior midfielders Anna Smarrelli and Friederike Stegen challenge a Kent State attack by Clara Rodriguez Seto. The Mountaineers struggled to contain Rodriguez Seto as she scored both goals in the 2-1 victory for the No. 22 Golden Flashes.

App State field hockey dropped its senior day matchup against No. 22 Kent State 2-1 in overtime Friday. The Mountaineers complete their home schedule 4-2, and sit at 6-7 overall with two regular season games remaining.

Throughout the first two periods, the match remained even at 0-0. As time expired in the second period, Kent State’s Clara Rodriguez Seto found the back of the net to give the Golden Flashes a 1-0 lead.

In a competitive first half, the Mountaineers led in shot attempts compared to the Golden Flashes’ five.

Defense continued to define the game through the second half as Kent State put up four shots in the period to App State’s three, but the score remained the same.

In the final seconds of the game, junior midfielder Pauline Mangold found the net to even the score and send the Mountaineers to overtime.

Just under three minutes into the extra period, Kent State’s Rodriguez Seto notched the game winning goal, her second of the day. The Mountaineers finished the match leading in shots, with 15 compared to the Golden Flashes’ 14.

The Mountaineers also celebrated senior midfielders Anna Smarrelli, Friederike Stegen, Breanna Schoenbachler and Sydney Lee and forward Ines Yofre during the program’s senior night.

“They have taken such a leadership role,” said head coach Meghan Dawson. “They want to leave a really big impact on the program and make it easy for players to follow in their footsteps.”

The Mountaineers travel to Central Michigan for back-to-back games Oct. 29 and 30 in hopes to round out the regular season with victories. They then prepare for the Mid-American Conference tournament, which takes place in Oxford, Ohio, Nov. 5 and 6.